Times Past: April 17,1958

On this day in 1958, The Canberra Times reported on the first official meeting of the newly-created National Capital Planning Committee.
"Your task will be to build for the present but not so as to confine the future," the Minister for the Interior, Mr Allen Fairhall, told members of the National Capital Planning Committee.
Mr Fairhall was addressing the inaugural meeting of the committee, which was set to advise the National Capital Development Commission on the planning, development and construction of Canberra.
An appropriate setting was provided by a large panoramic drawing, hung in the meeting room in the Administrative Building, of a view of Canberra as it was envisaged by its original planner, Walter Burley Griffin. Mr Fairhall said the committee was beginning its duties at a vital stage in the development of Canberra.
Because of the nature of the tasks they had undertaken, the meeting was one of historic importance. The committee had the twofold task of planning for the requirements of government and developing Canberra as the focus of national sentiment - a capital which would capture the imagination and the loyalty of the people of Australia.
The committee listened to several speakers who gave a brief resume of the history of the planning of Canberra, current planning procedures and problems, and the current development program. Finally, members of the committee were taken on a tour of inspection of the city.
