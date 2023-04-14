'Something's cooking in the capital', alright.
Last week a teaser video about a short documentary titled as such dropped across NBA Australia's social media channels and had the basketball community buzzing.
An opening monologue posed the "general perception" that bigger population centres dominate in Australian basketball, while "the ACT struggle".
In 50 tantalising seconds, that perception was challenged, with former Lake Ginninderra College student and current NBL star Bul Kuol concluding: "Canberra is special. I think people are still sleeping on it a little bit."
That's exactly what Kuol's friend and Canberra Gunners centre Glenn Morison has realised too.
"Other states have such a population advantage over us but having guys like Alex Toohey and Bowyn Beatty at the NBA Global Academy and the AIS, it shows it's on the up and up," he said.
"Eventually down the line if we can get more resources down in Canberra we can compete ever better."
Morison and Kuol both grew up living and breathing basketball in the capital. They went to the same school, both represented the ACT, and eventually went to the same American university in California to play together too.
Patty Mills is one of the greatest Canberra basketball exports, and now the NBA Global Academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport looks set to keep churning out superstars like Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels for years to come.
US college-bound duo Toohey and Beatty are also at the academy and part of the next generation of Canberrans excelling in the sport, with the former already having played for the Boomers.
And with each success story, more kids are picking up basketballs.
"The popularity is just going up from when I started," Morison said.
"I remember when I went to college for a couple years, I came back and it was more popular than I'd ever seen it. We just need the facilities now to back that up.
"It makes you proud to see that video. I played with Bul for years and seeing what he's doing now in the NBL is fantastic.
"Then there's guys like Alex going to Gonzaga, and his brother James plays for the Gunners. Seeing that progress, it's great for Canberra basketball."
Morison and the NBL1 East reigning champion Gunners are set to put on a show at Belconnen Stadium on Saturday night against the Bankstown Bruins.
Coming off a thrilling two-point win over Sutherland last week where Morison top-scored with 22 points, the Gunners are feeling confident after a slow start to their title defence.
"We've got to bring our A-game against them because last year they beat us at home," the 23-year-old said.
"We've started the season mostly on the road so hopefully coming home we get a big turnout and the Canberra faithful bring the noise."
