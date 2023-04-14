The Canberra Times
Chad Satterlee | Democracy promotion is not a coherent basis for defending Taiwan

By Chad Satterlee
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
In the end, no country is a "real" democracy. Picture Getty Images
Is a commitment to democracy a coherent reason for Australia to join the United States in defence of Taiwan? Increasingly aggressive manoeuvring lends this question a practical urgency.

