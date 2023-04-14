The issue is that, when those who have power name the places in an area or region, they assert categorically that they own and control it. In doing so, they imply that they decide who is welcome there. And if the responsible authorities do not recognise the contributions and achievements of outstanding individuals from ethnic communities by naming significant places in their honour - not just the occasional street or avenue, but suburbs and electorates, at least - then they communicate that those communities should not quite think that Australia is their home, even if they have been in the country for generations. It is like the ethnic majority is saying: You are here, but only at our pleasure.