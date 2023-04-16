Mark Bayly, the curator of Canberra artist Peter Maloney's new exhibition, said, "It's difficult to tie Peter's work down to any one thing - if you think you have nailed it with absolute certainty, you're wrong."
Bayly, who met Maloney in 1995, has put together about 50 works in the exhibition THE MIRROR: Angles of Resistance, which is now on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Lakeside.
"It's a career-defining exhibition for him from my perspective as a curator," Bayly said.
"For the first time he addresses his gay male queer sexuality in the context of his entire practice and work history of 40 years.
"His is a gay male gaze on the world around him."
Maloney himself is the "mirror" of the exhibition's title, Bayly said.
People might, Bayly said, regard the experience of seeing it as akin to entering a hall of mirrors at a funfair where the mirrors are all distorted reflections of the viewer. And the idea of distortion is related to the experience of growing up as a young gay male in the 1970s.
"My suggestion is that gay men tended to live double lives - if you like, lives of distortion in line with community expectations," he said.
Maloney's influences ranged from the punk aesthetic in London in the 1970s to the tutelage of contemporary artist Bea Maddock.
Many of the works feature images of young men - the artist photographed many during a 1996 Cites des Arts studio residency in Paris - but Maloney's works range widely, from large paintings on canvas to photography to collages.
"As I've said in my essay accompanying the exhibition, it's difficult to tie Pete's practice down to any one thing," Bayly said.
One work, Untitled (lies that life is black and white) from 2018 has the theme that "there is little to be gained from looking at life or society in terms of a binary system".
As with any work of art, other meanings can be derived - is the man looking at the figurative light of the end of the tunnel? Since he is Maloney's previous partner, Michael, who died from AIDS in 1989, that's certainly possible. But Bayly said that the artist took "a very instinctive approach, a very intuitive approach to image making".
Maloney's work also includes large, colourful abstract paintings and collages, some with bursts of text on them, often in the style of ransom notes made up from words cut from newspapers.
"He puts them together in new and unexpected ways," Bayly said.
Born in Western Australia in 1953, Maloney moved around a lot with his family. He studied at the ANU School of Art and the Victorian College of the Arts and travelled internationally and around Australia, working prolifically.
"He is compelled to make work - before he became seriously unwell he just worked constantly," Bayly said.
Peter Maloney's exhibition THE MIRROR: Angles of resistance is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Lakeside until June 3, 2023. See: ccas.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
