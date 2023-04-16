The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Peter Maloney's THE MIRROR: Angles of Resistance spans 40 years

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Maloney, Untitled (lies that life is black and white), 2018, Picture courtesy of Utopia Art Sydney.
Peter Maloney, Untitled (lies that life is black and white), 2018, Picture courtesy of Utopia Art Sydney.

Mark Bayly, the curator of Canberra artist Peter Maloney's new exhibition, said, "It's difficult to tie Peter's work down to any one thing - if you think you have nailed it with absolute certainty, you're wrong."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.