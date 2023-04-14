The Canberra Times

Nursing role deserves recognition and respect from the community

Alison Adams
By Alison Adams
April 14 2023 - 10:26am
Nurses are consistently voted the most trusted profession and have been at the top of that list for more than 20 years. Picture Shutterstock
The challenges of the COVID pandemic highlighted the importance of the nursing profession for the health of our community.

