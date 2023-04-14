The challenges of the COVID pandemic highlighted the importance of the nursing profession for the health of our community.
And as life returns to normal, it is important to continue to acknowledge the value of nurses in our everyday lives and ensure their worth is recognised.
That's why this year's International Nurses Day carries the theme: "Our Nurses. Our Future".
Celebrated annually around the world on May 12, International Nurses Day is held on the birthday of Florence Nightingale - and led by the International Council of Nurses (ICN).
Florence Nightingale's pioneering work nursing wounded soldiers in the Crimean War (1853-1856) brought into focus the importance of sanitation and hygiene, including handwashing and reduced the mortality rate.
Commonwealth Government Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Adjunct Professor (clinical) Alison McMillan PSM said the day was a chance to thank those in the nursing profession who constantly put their needs ahead of others.
"Everyone knows a nurse, as family or friends or someone who has contributed to their care, and could simply say 'thank you' in recognition of the contribution they make to the health and wellbeing of our communities," Ms McMillan said.
"Nurses are the generalists of the health workforce and possess the qualifications, skills and knowledge to provide high-quality care across a wide range of settings in metropolitan, regional, rural and remote areas."
Ms McMillan said the pandemic showed the dedication and commitment of the nursing profession who went to work every day performing a job that often involves long hours, shift work, high-stress and high-risk situations peppered with extreme highs and lows. "It's no surprise to most that nurses are consistently voted the most trusted profession and have been at the top of that list for more than 20 years," Ms McMillan said.
The pandemic also tested the resolve of almost all nurses, with a recent report finding that 42 per cent are less willing to work than before.
The report says many are struggling with the pressure to care for patients - even if it compromises their own safety - as well as battling the effects of work-related stress.
Ms McMillian said it was important that the wider community acknowledge their pivotal role.
"Nursing has been a profession in its own right for many years, and yet stereotypes are still perpetuated. They are called angels or superheroes and, perhaps, the most frustrating one is that nurses are handmaidens to doctors," she said.
"It is important that we all respect the role nurses play as well as their contribution to the health and wellbeing of all Australians."
