The Canberra Times

Selena's heart is full as she celebrates being a mum

BA
By Bec Adam
April 14 2023 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selena Pryde is looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her husband Warren and their children Archie, Charli and Lawson. Picture The Wylde Collective
Selena Pryde is looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her husband Warren and their children Archie, Charli and Lawson. Picture The Wylde Collective

Ever since she was a little girl, Selena Pryde had dreamt of becoming a mum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BA

Bec Adam

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.