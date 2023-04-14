A Canberra man has been charged with assaulting two people at Sydney Airport, after police say he was stopped from boarding a flight.
Australian Federal Police arrested the 19-year-old in a domestic departure lounge on April 12.
The man allegedly acted aggressively when he tried to board a flight to Canberra from Sydney.
Police allege his ticket had been cancelled after being flagged by the airline and bank, for using stolen credit card details.
The man allegedly attempted to assault an airport worker when he was stopped from boarding the flight, as well as a passenger who intervened.
AFP Sydney Airport Police Commander Morgen Blunden said police would not tolerate violent behaviour at airports.
"The AFP works very hard to ensure our airports are a safe environment for travellers and staff," she said.
"The AFP has zero tolerance for violence and will prosecute people to the full extent of the law if they pose a threat to people's safety."
The man is expected to face a Sydney court on Friday, April 14.
