A Canberra teenager has been banned from flying domestically through Sydney after allegedly assaulting two people at the NSW airport and fraudulently purchasing a plane ticket.
Australian Federal Police arrested Garang Diing, 19, in a domestic departure lounge on Wednesday.
He faced the NSW Local Court on Friday on three charges, including two counts of assault and one count of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Magistrate Greg Grogin granted Diing bail on the condition he not enter the Sydney Domestic Airport terminal.
The man, who did not enter pleas on Friday, is accused of acting aggressively when he tried to board a flight to Canberra from Sydney.
Police allege his ticket had been cancelled after being flagged by the airline and bank for using stolen credit card details.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Diing allegedly attempted to assault an airport worker when he was stopped from boarding the flight, as well as a passenger who intervened.
AFP Sydney Airport Police Commander Morgen Blunden said police would not tolerate violent behaviour at airports.
"The AFP works very hard to ensure our airports are a safe environment for travellers and staff," she said.
"The AFP has zero tolerance for violence and will prosecute people to the full extent of the law if they pose a threat to people's safety."
Diing is set to face court again on April 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.