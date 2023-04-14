C'est magnifique! The Xmas in July Festival is back - and it's bringing all of the French Christmas vibes with it.
Last year's festival attracted 45,000 visitors, all eager to embark on a culinary tour de France. And they're ready to do it all again.
Be transported to a winter wonderland complete with wooden huts and chalets, nutcrackers, traditional and cosy food, twinkling lights, candles, falling snow, artists, and of course, mulled wine.
And how can you go past the ultimate melted cheese experience featuring the one and only raclette? Traditionally enjoyed during the colder months, the event has the option for it to be enjoyed with friends or family inside an igloo.
There's also the fire pit experience - one of the highlights of the event - that offers a place to gather, relax, and enjoy the holiday season. Tickets start at $22pp, with one glass of mulled wine, unlimited marshmallows and the wood for your fire pit.
Explore the market for the perfect drink. Sip your way through some of the most famous wine regions, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Cotes du Rhone, Loire, and Provence, or treat yourself to a flute of Champagne. And don't worry beer lovers - craft brews and locally distilled beverages will be joining the party.
The market will also feature a curated selection of artisans offering gifts, from locally sourced products and jewellery to children's toys, snow globes, clothes, organic tea, and gourmet treats.
Xmas in July will run from June 29 to July 2 at the National Rose Gardens. For more information or tickets go to christmasinjuly.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
