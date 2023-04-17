This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It is a mystery: a bidder has paid around $80,000 (Australian dollars, that is) for a VHS set of the first three Rocky movies.
The total in US dollars was $53,750, Rocky I (as it wasn't called) fetched $27,500, Rocky II fetched $12,500 and Rocky III brought $13,750.
Don't get me wrong, the first two Rocky movies were pretty good. The first one won an Oscar as best picture, and Rocky III was pretty good, too, but then it turned into a franchise and I gave up. How many times can an ageing Sylvester Stallone climb into the ring and get beaten to pulp before rising at the end to triumph?
But the real wonder is that anyone would buy VHS tapes in this day and age.
Most people born after, say, 1990 wouldn't even know what a VHS tape is (I learn from Professor Google that the last movie in VHS format was A History in Violence which hit the clunky VHS player in 2006 (and more than likely got chewed up by it).
It's not just old VHS tapes which have an amazing monetary value.
An original iPhone has just sold for the equivalent of about 100,000 Australian dollars. It was in its original wrapping - would it have been worth a couple of dollars without the wrap?
The auctioneers pitched it well: "We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition. Our offering was consigned by the phone's original owner, Karen Green, and is coupled with a great backstory that was first shared on the Treasure Hunt segment of the syndicated television show The Doctor & The Diva.
"Almost 16 years old, the phone presents magnificently, showcasing sharp corners front and back, rich color, and 'case fresh' features."
And the buyers bit.
As well they might. Our technology today is fabulous. Our entire record collections are available with no storage. They don't get scratched. They don't take up whole rooms in our homes.
And yet. And yet. There was something about sliding a circle of vinyl out of a cardboard sleeve and placing it on the turn-table.
I'm no technophobe. I haven't gone back to vinyl. It would be too cumbersome and, well, daft. But I cling to CDs. You know where you are with them - or at least I do.
And I collect Danish chairs - I have more than 15 of them, including two sofas. In a flat.
And a colleague here collects old typewriters. In a flat.
I can't quite explain it but I think it's to do with the comfort I get from solid objects made of wood in an age of temporary, disposable objects. There is so much fakery around - and more to come with the amazing ability of Chatbots to mimic human intelligence - that some solidity is reassuring.
And technology has made collecting cheaper and easier. The search for a bargain on eBay is there on your phone. Collecting is no longer the pastime of the rich.
And nostalgia gets more intense in dangerous times. We imagine safer pasts and like the objects associated with them.
To illustrate the growth in collecting, the Heritage auction company which sold the VHS tapes has a 15,000-square-metre warehouse to hold goods up for auction to its 1.6 million registered bidders.
The objects include (according to the New York Times) "boxes of Teenage Mutant Turtles, Killer Bee toys. A CBS television camera that filmed the shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald. A poster from the McKinley campaign in 1896. Lots of Pokémon. Fake newspapers from the HBO series Watchmen. Lots and lots of comic books. A videocassette of the horror flick Death Spa. Sneakers. Trading cards."
I could pretend to sneer but I am guilty of collecting, not only chairs but guitars (how many guitars does one person need, I am asked.) Oh, and teapots.
And I would like an old typewriter. Not to bash (as we used to do near deadline) but to plant flowers in. That would be a metaphor. Out of the old comes forth beauty.
THEY SAID IT: "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!" - Rocky Balboa.
YOU SAID IT: Garry's ruminations on tipping prompted a lot of thought.
"Tipping is neither necessary nor beneficial in Australia," Jennifer said.
But Alan was not so sure: "It depends where I am. I used to go to North Ryde RSL Club many years ago - when I ordered another schooner of beer I said to the bar person and a drink for you out of the money."
Dave had definite views. People who don't tip are "miserable gits". "The waiter is paid minimum wage. I hope you don't fall on hard times and have to do a bit of service."
Marc has a tip (geddit?): "I occasionally tip at restaurants but only in cash to increase the chances of it going to staff and not the owner/company."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
