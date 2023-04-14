Again, it wasn't always this way. Back in the 1950s, Menzies saw buying a house as a way to ensure young people felt invested in Australia's future and for around 68 per cent of 30-34 year olds, that was a reality. As commentators have recently pointed out, this kind of inequality has political implications as well as economic ones. While the Liberal Party of Robert Menzies wanted all Australians to own their own home, former Liberal Party strategist Tony Barry has warned the Liberal Party it has now become "the party of landlords" saying: "Unfortunately for both major parties, [younger] voters have grown up, and they're taking longer to reach the sort of milestones that have historically led to more conservative voting patterns."