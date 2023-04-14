When you think of break-up albums, you think of gut-wrenching heartache, usually rooted in a dramatic musical flourish.
You don't think of the moment when you're doing the dishes and find yourself that you're no longer bickering with your ex.
But that's where Canberra singer Sia Ahmad finds her latest album sitting.
Performing under the name Shoeb Ahmad, the Canberran's upcoming release, double checks against the corner, is a five-part song cycle that digs deep into hyper-domestic experiences and queer parenthood, against the backdrop of a relationship breakdown.
"I've always grown up where you get love songs, and you get break-up songs, and you don't get the mundane take on arguments and bickering and things just coming to an end. Whereas, that's my real experience," Ahmad says.
"Maybe, if I was in my 20s, I would be like, there's a big break-up song here. If I didn't have kids, it might be a big break-up song.
"But, I keep joking, this record is quite a middle-class, domestic record because it just sits in a very kind of everyday space. You've got a day job, you've still got to get on with chores, you still got to get on driving the kids around to do things, you got to take them to school. It is such a big thing, but it's wrapped up in so many other layers and it's just another part of your life that you have to get on with and navigate."
The album is quite obviously written from experience. It's the type of album that is written not for the sake of writing an album but almost as a form of therapy.
But it's because the songs were written in what was a relatively short amount of time, and in succession, a song cycle was formed.
A song cycle is a set of songs that are thematically linked, and designed to be listened to in order and as a set. And while it came about in the Classical period - with composers such as Schubert taking on the style - over time, other genres, such as Ahmad alternative electronic music, have taken up the musical presentation.
"It came together by coincidence. Everything that was written, in terms of words, came together because they were written in such a short space of time," Ahmad says.
"Obviously, it was a very heady time, in reflection, but it just happened quite instinctively and quite organically and quite quickly. And then even with a lot of the musical parts, it was like there was this common thread that needs to be underpinned by a shared musical tone."
The album couldn't come at any better time for Ahmad. Set for release on May 5, it comes just after Ahmad's exciting stint at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.
The festival, which covers all things tech, film, music and more, is a chance for musicians to showcase their sound to industry reps, media, fans and fellow musicians.
"It's everything you've thought about but on steroids when it comes to South by Southwest," Ahmad says.
"For me, I played a couple of showcases, I met a lot of different musicians, I saw a lot of great music - there's music like left right and centre from like midday to two in the morning. It's just a really good place to connect with people and meet like-minded people."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
