The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sia Ahmad to release new album 'double checks against the corner'

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sia Ahmad, aka Shoeb Ahmad, focuses on the mundane elements of a break-up in her next album. Picture by Lighthouse Studios
Sia Ahmad, aka Shoeb Ahmad, focuses on the mundane elements of a break-up in her next album. Picture by Lighthouse Studios

When you think of break-up albums, you think of gut-wrenching heartache, usually rooted in a dramatic musical flourish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.