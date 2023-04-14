"But, I keep joking, this record is quite a middle-class, domestic record because it just sits in a very kind of everyday space. You've got a day job, you've still got to get on with chores, you still got to get on driving the kids around to do things, you got to take them to school. It is such a big thing, but it's wrapped up in so many other layers and it's just another part of your life that you have to get on with and navigate."