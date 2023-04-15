The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

RBA governor's words were misrepresented by the media

By Letters to the Editor
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor's words were misrepresented by the media
RBA governor's words were misrepresented by the media

I believe your editorial "RBA overhaul should begin at the top" (canberratimes.com.au, April 14) unfairly misrepresents the Reserve Bank governor as offering "unconditional guidance" that its key interest rate would stay low, come what may, until 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.