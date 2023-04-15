RBA governor's words were misrepresented by the media

I believe your editorial "RBA overhaul should begin at the top" (canberratimes.com.au, April 14) unfairly misrepresents the Reserve Bank governor as offering "unconditional guidance" that its key interest rate would stay low, come what may, until 2024.
As your quote from the governor shows, he shared a forecast (not a pledge or a promise) that inflation would not increase sufficiently to require the Bank to raise interest rates before 2024.
The bank's forecast error was shared by almost all forecasters, who similarly failed to foresee the Russian attack on Ukraine and that scientists would develop a COVID vaccine faster than initially expected.
The issue of how the bank communicates is almost certainly a part of the report of the RBA review which the treasurer will soon release. It will be interesting to see if it addresses how media reporting of these communications can be improved.
In the 19th and 20th centuries, European settlers in Australia regarded Aboriginals as inferior, primitive people who should be exterminated or forced to live like whites.
Indigenous Australians were punished for speaking their own language and practising their own culture.
Today many whites have learned a better, more respectful way but, for some, old attitudes persist.
For Peter Dutton to suggest the problems of Alice Springs can be solved by sending in the Federal Police reeks of the old, patronising ways.
It suggests Indigenous people should not be listened to, let alone be allowed to contribute towards a solution to their own problems.
I guess that's why Dutton thinks First Nations people don't deserve a Voice to Parliament.
I spent the majority of the Easter weekend in and out of Canberra's health services, from the walk-in centre, through CALMS, Emergency Department and finally to a ward at TCH.
It was an experience no money could buy. A flawless and seamless demonstration of a public health system working at its very best. A dedicated and perfectly in-step group of people, who managed my care over a public holiday, while working across multiple venues.
How thankful we should all be. Bravo Canberra Health.
The Coalition parties had been in power for nearly a decade when Labor was voted in less than a year ago. The extent of their rorts, incompetence and mismanagement only comes to light in drips and drabs. Labor has been graceful with unenviable or even unethical revelations.
It is surprising then the Opposition come out harshly towards the government on problems which they themselves either ignored or only talked about when they were in office.
Can't they ever be decent and constructive?
There can be no debate about Indigenous disadvantage in Australia and the need for this to be corrected.
The "terra nullius" concept should be removed from our constitution. The prior Indigenous occupation should be acknowledged.
However, our constitution should not be racially based. It should have no references to race at all. As soon as you put race into it, you are singling out people for different treatment. All people must be treated as equals before the law and in our constitution.
Australia's history of racism will not be erased by introducing race into the constitution. Disadvantage must be addressed as disadvantage without someone having to tick the race box first.
An Indigenous Voice to Parliament can easily be established through legislation by any willing government. Bring it on, but keep race out of the constitution.
