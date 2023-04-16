The Canberra Times
Alex Zafiroglu | Long-term government funding for Trove at the National Library of Australia a win for all

By Alex Zafiroglu
April 17 2023 - 5:30am
Volunteers John Warren and Neil Hamilton at the National Library of Australia updated the database on Trove of old newspapers in 2021. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
The recent federal government announcement to secure long-term funding of Trove is not a win solely for the National Library and for Australians, but for the world, especially given recent developments in generative artificial intelligence, that is AI that generates content.

