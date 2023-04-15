The Canberra Times
Grapevine email addresses to be closed as system is no longer supported

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
The Grapevine home page in October 2009. Pictures Shutterstock, Wayback Machine
Email addresses linked to the early days of the digital revolution in Canberra are set to be cancelled, in a move that could affect up to 13,000 inboxes.

