What better way for the new kids on the block to test themselves than a date with the reigning champions?
That's the scenario facing the Central Coast Rhinos, the Australian Ice Hockey League expansion team set to face the Canberra Brave during the competition's opening weekend.
The Brave will start their Goodall Cup defence at the Erina Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon, before returning home to Phillip to face the Sydney Ice Dogs on April 22.
The Brave's 2022 championship came after a two-year layoff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, picking up right where they left off as a competition powerhouse having reached three of the previous four deciders.
Officials are banking on growing interest in ice hockey to bring fans through the doors, with excitement already swirling about the NHL's arrival on Australian shores later this year.
MORE SPORT
The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are headed to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena in September for two pre-season games, the first time the NHL has played matches in the southern hemisphere.
Exhibition matches have previously been contested in Australia but it's the first time two NHL teams have squared off.
NHL spokesman David Proper said the matches on September 23-24 would be a full experience for ice hockey fans.
"These games will be a true experience of an NHL game as they exist in north America - all the top players from the teams will be here participating and we have committed to bringing a full NHL regulation ice rink here and we intend to put in hung scoreboards," Proper said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.