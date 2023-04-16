The Canberra Times
Decision to cancel Jolt EV charger contract doesn't make sense

By Letters to the Editor
April 17 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra is going to need all the EV charging infrastructure that it can get. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The decision by the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate to cancel a contract with EV Charging company Jolt due to "visual clutter" is extremely short-sighted.

