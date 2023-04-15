Ideal highway, so what's gone wrong?

Two eerily similar fatal crashes, five months apart, just a handful of kilometres from the ACT border, on one of the best maintained dual-lane carriageways in southern NSW.
Why did they happen? And what does this say about how safe roads save lives?
On Saturday around 1am, a 23-year-old NSW man was killed when his Mazda BT-50 twin-cab ute driving southbound, on the wrong side of the road, collided head on with a B-double truck heading north.
It was a massive impact, driving the whole bonnet and front end of the Mazda as far back as its B-pillar.
The injured truck driver was conveyed to the Canberra hospital but there's little doubt he will be having recurring nightmares of headlights suddenly appearing from around the highway's gentle, righthand bend near the Sutton turn-off, and the massive head-on impact collision which followed.
Curiously, five months before, there was almost exactly the same type of crash, on the same stretch of Federal Highway and just a little later in the morning, around 7.30am.
An ACT-registered Falcon station wagon had somehow ended up on the wrong side of the Federal Highway, and collided head on with a Mercedes B-double truck headed north. The Falcon driver, a 28-year-old Canberra man, died at the scene.
The data doesn't lie. Open, high-quality dual-lane highways with wide shoulders, wide median strips to separate out the oncoming traffic flows and feeder lanes where slower moving traffic can safely integrate with the faster-moving, is as near the safest formula that road engineers can devise. And yet the crashes still happen.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in improving Australia's roads and yet last year, the national road toll was 5.1 per cent higher than the year before. The ACT had a shocker, as did Victoria and Queensland.
So where to from here? Nationally, all states and territories have endorsed the so-called "Safe System" approach.
Queensland transport minister Mark Bailey's recent proposal to retest driver knowledge at every licence renewal has merit.
Just as we need safe roads, we need safer drivers, and if that causes a little discomfort or inconvenience, then so be it, surely it's worth exploring.
