The chilling news that there have been recent COVID-19 outbreaks in an acute geriatric hospital ward and two ACT aged-care facilities should come as a wake-up call that the pandemic is far from over.
According to authorities, there were two outbreaks at the Canberra Hospital, Bill McKenzie Gardens in Page, and BaptistCare Griffith.
It is understood 33 staff and patients were infected during the outbreak in TCH geriatric ward and a further 15 staff and patients were infected during the outbreak in the orthopaedic surgical ward.
The only upside is because of high local vaccination rates and the great strides that have been made in treating the coronavirus, nobody had to be admitted to intensive care and nobody died.
According to ACT Health, in the week leading to April 6, four local aged-care homes had reported active COVID cases.
And, as of April 6, 49 people were hospitalised with COVID. Three were in intensive care and one was on a ventilator.
While this is well within the capacity of the local health system, the real danger is that as Canberra heads into winter, there will be a surge in both COVID and influenza infections.
The numbers are already heading in the wrong direction, with the territory recording 83 cases a day in the week to April 8. That was up 21 per cent on the previous week.
It is now more than a week since Canberra Health Services chief executive officer Dave Peffer said the ACT may be in the midst of an Omicron wave.
"With recent outbreaks in a number of inpatient wards, it's the right time to be reviewing our settings," he told staff.
One thing that is very clear is despite high vaccination rates and improved treatments, COVID-19 is still a deadly disease; particularly for the frail, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
By April 3, 18 people had died of COVID this year. This brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 230 people.
While relatively low by world standards, that is still far too many.
The question a lot of people have been asking is, given the continuing prevalence of the disease across the community, why aren't governments doing more to encourage people to get their boosters and to practice social isolation in high-risk settings such as crowded shopping centres?
While 22.9 per cent of all local aged-care residents have had their full course of boosters - twice the national average of just 11.5 per cent - that still seems too low.
If we are going to protect our most vulnerable from COVID and influenza this autumn and winter, then there needs to be a concerted effort to roll out more vaccinations.
Given the past two-and-a-half years taught Australians some very hard lessons about public health measures, why aren't more people taking active steps to protect themselves and others?
COVID-19 has not gone away, even though the politicians, the media and the talking heads have moved on to other topics.
The pandemic is still a serious issue that will remain deeply embedded in our daily lives for years to come.
While nobody wants to or expects to see a return to lockdowns and mandatory restrictions, the authorities could be doing a lot more to promote appropriate behaviour.
That said, individuals are ultimately responsible for their own health and wellbeing.
If you haven't had your latest COVID booster and flu shot, now is the time to do so.
Your life, and the life of others you are close to and care about, is in your hands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.