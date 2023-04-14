Sudden-death football will start early for the ACT Brumbies after Faitala Moleka's golden boot revived their Super W finals hopes in a thrilling win over the Melbourne Rebels.
The Brumbies overturned a late deficit to secure their first win of the season with a 30-23 victory over the Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Now Scott Fava's side heads to Perth to meet the Western Force next Saturday in what looms as a fourth-place playoff in the final round.
The Force, who face the Fijiana Drua on Sunday, already have a win to their name this season but the ACT boast a vastly superior points differential in a boost to their finals ambitions.
The Brumbies were made to work for their maiden win, only hitting the front late in the second half following Melbourne's second half fightback that Fava on the edge of his seat.
"It's very exciting, as you can see, we're all cheering," Brumbies captain Siokapesi Palu said.
"What better moment than to actually win a home game? [The Rebels] are very physical and quite quick off the mark so we've just got to make sure we match that."
Tania Naden struck first for the home side off the back of a rolling maul. Then it was Lydia Kavoa and Apryll Green. All the Rebels could muster in reply were a pair of penalty goals.
That is, until Utumalefata To'omalatai Eli burrowed her way over to slash the margin to four points heading into the half-time break.
Then Melbourne scrumhalf Faalua Tugaga capitalised on a gaping hole in the ruck, splitting the lacklustre Brumbies defence and streaking away to pinch the lead for the Rebels.
Staring down the barrel of a deficit with their season on the line, this would be the ultimate test of character for a Brumbies side guilty of second-half fadeouts.
Rebels winger Mia-Rae Clifford added another penalty to stretch the margin to six points, and then the hosts finally returned serve via scrumhalf Jay Huriwai.
Biola Dawa crossed in the final two minutes to put the result beyond doubt, driving a dagger into Melbourne's hopes of an upset.
Now they head to Perth with their season on the line, and standing in their way is a former Brumbies captain.
Over to you, Michaela Leonard.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.