A cohesive, connected government - where federal, state and local agencies can easily collaborate - requires information to be available to all geographic and departmental jurisdictions that govern it while adhering to regulations around cyber security and privacy. Once that data is available, there is greater visibility and accountability to take action. Paramedics, nurses and doctors will be in a better position to expedite treatment. Firefighters and police will have insights to coordinate rescue efforts much faster. Regulators will be able to respond to environmental and health challenges more efficiently.