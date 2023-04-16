The pandemic set a precedent for the digitalisation of government services. Once Australians were locked down, governments at all levels had no choice but to quickly open digital corridors to complete documents, make requests, and raise concerns.
While far from perfect, it would be unfair to say the way in which Australians can engage with federal, state and local governments isn't improving - on the contrary, it's largely been very well received.
Since making its way into local jurisdictions in Australia and New Zealand, the Snap Send Solve app, in one example, has registered more than two million reports from communities. Currently, that number is rising by 200,000 per year as citizens report water and drainage leaks, cigarette butts on beaches, dodgy footpaths and illegal parking, to name a few.
Meanwhile, smart tech has made its way to some beaches, with AI cameras and real-time GPS data giving lifeguards a leg up when patrolling crowded summers. The project is being extended beyond NSW's Northern Beaches and Lake Macquarie thanks to a fresh $1.6 million cash injection. This type of initiative could be expanded to provide consumer-facing data on beachgoer numbers, parking availability, and surf conditions, all within a simple app to make a summer's day out a smoother experience.
These are just some day-to-day examples of ways in which everyday Australians can benefit from a rejuvenated digital push. But outside pockets of consistent momentum, there's a visible slow-down in the delivery of digital services. With life now "back to normal", the drive to give taxpayers a digital route to government has lost pace.
For example, in February, an audit of the federal government's myGov platform, led by former Telstra chief David Thodey, found a "serious shortcoming" that fell "well short of the long-expressed vision of providing a primary digital front door to government for Australians".
In the 10 years since its launch, myGov has introduced conveniences aplenty, but there are many gaps to fill. According to the report, Australians are hesitant to sign up because they're left jumping through hoops to make requests and get information.
Taxpayers have a strong appetite for digital platforms, but they shouldn't need to pull teeth to get them. Replicating existing, drawn-out processes - such as filling long forms, submitting printed documents in person, and waiting weeks for responses - in an app doesn't constitute digital services.
The roadblocks impeding seamless digital services delivery is a consequence of historic siloes in the way federal, state and local government departments operate and share data. These siloes act as roadblocks in what and how information is communicated, limiting what options are granted to Australians.
This proves detrimental to citizens who can't process requests all in one go, as well as public sector workers responding to requests. Both parties are forced to tolerate back-end bureaucracy.
Digital services are only as useful as the data from which they draw. The troves of information handled by governments agencies at all levels needs to be made securely available across the public sector - whether it's to streamline hospital referrals, simplify pet registration, or better coordinate rubbish pick-ups.
Only once government agencies are able to access information about citizens within a secure environment with stringent permissions can they gain a granular understanding of their communities' needs to be equipped to take the next step in building "one-stop shops" for Australians to get what they need.
The Service NSW app is a prime example of what this can look like. Under outgoing Customer Service and Digital Government Minister Victor Dominello's leadership, the former NSW state government has regularly introduced new capabilities into the app for residents to engage with government services and their own data - from licences through to working with children checks.
As he actively promotes on his LinkedIn profile, Dominello rightfully argues it should be quick and easy to complete requests rather than burdening people with extensive paperwork and long processes. After all, it's what we are all accustomed to when shopping, ordering groceries or takeout, and speaking to our banks and insurers.
Improving the quality of data available to government departments doesn't just help everyday Australians - it gives new life to the role our public sector, frontline and emergency services workers play.
A cohesive, connected government - where federal, state and local agencies can easily collaborate - requires information to be available to all geographic and departmental jurisdictions that govern it while adhering to regulations around cyber security and privacy. Once that data is available, there is greater visibility and accountability to take action. Paramedics, nurses and doctors will be in a better position to expedite treatment. Firefighters and police will have insights to coordinate rescue efforts much faster. Regulators will be able to respond to environmental and health challenges more efficiently.
Now isn't the time to rest on laurels. With technology so tightly engrained into the personal lives of Australians, it's up to governments to ensure the digital experience residents have when engaging the public sector matches the quality of that offered by banks, retailers, utilities companies, and so on. It should be easy, and that ease means accelerating how data is shared to overcome historic siloes blocking progress.
