On Friday night, JUICE - the JUpiter ICy moons Explorer built by the European Space Agency (ESA) - was launched.
JUICE will head to the large moons of Jupiter - Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, doing multiple flybys of each.
Eventually it will enter into orbit around Ganymede, the largest and most massive moon of Jupiter, larger than Mercury.
JUICE will spend eight years getting to Jupiter, arriving in July 2031.
After reaching the Jovian system, it will enter into elongated orbits around Jupiter, eventually flying near Europa, then Callisto, and Ganymede. After a few years, it will enter into orbit around Ganymede in December 2034. This will be special as it will be the first time a spacecraft enters into orbit around another natural satellite other than our moon.
Jupiter has lots of moons, technically called natural satellites. The latest discoveries put the total at 95 moons - but there are more waiting to be found.
MORE SUNDAY SPACE:
Jupiter has distinct groups of moons.
There are the regular (meaning they orbit nearly in a circle) inner moons called the Amalthea group - named after the first moon found of its kind, Amalthea.
There are a number of irregular satellites - these do not orbit like circles but in more elliptical or egg-shape orbits.
Some orbit in the same direction Jupiter spins, called prograde, and others in the opposite direction, called retrograde.
Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa are three of the four largest moons in a different group called the Galilean moons - named after Galileo Galilei who spotted them through his telescope. They also all are believed to be icy moons with water underneath their surface.
The fourth one in this group, Io, is not going to be studied by JUICE. Io, unlike the other three, is believed to not be icy nor habitable. It is volcanically active, and the most geologically active object in the Solar System - more than Earth.
The purpose of JUICE is to look at the moons that we may think have water and therefore potentially host life.
JUICE is aiming to study and learn more about the composition of these ice and ocean worlds. It will study the icy crusts of these moons as well as map the ocean underneath. When it goes by Europa, it will look at some of the organic compounds and chemistry needed for life.
JUICE is an exciting mission, and will be the first of a few that investigate the moons of Jupiter and Saturn over the coming decade.
NASA's Europa Clipper will launch late next year to study Europa in detail, including more information on its habitability and potential for hosting life. One of the goals is finding a potential landing site for the Europa lander that would actually go down to the surface.
In 2027, NASA's Dragonfly will launch to the largest moon of Saturn, Titan. This is another place that we think is a great place to look for life. Dragonfly will be an octocopter - an eight-propeller drone - that will look for life.
The moons of Jupiter and Saturn have long made scientists' imagination go wild but over the next decade, we will get up close and personal with them.
