The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gungahlin Eagles claim the battle of the birds under Locky McCaffrey in John I Dent Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hawke and the Eagles started their season with a win. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Matt Hawke and the Eagles started their season with a win. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Locky McCaffrey reckons the recipe is simple enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.