The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Crook all week', but ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper was always answering the call

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 15 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Slipper put in a massive shift for the Brumbies against the Drua. Picture by Keegan Carroll
James Slipper put in a massive shift for the Brumbies against the Drua. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It felt like James Slipper had barely taken a seat on the bench when the call came to get the veteran prop back on the field. Reckon he was happy about it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.