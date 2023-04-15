They've agreed to terms with Emre Guler and the Canberra Raiders could also lock in Hudson Young as early as next week as well.
It's a double boost for the Green Machine ahead of their clash against St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they tried to click their campaign into gear.
The Canberra Times revealed the Raiders had opened contract talks with both Guler and Young almost three weeks ago, while they've now also had preliminary talks to extend Corey Horsburgh as well.
While star five-eighth Jack Wighton's considering his options, it's believed Guler has agreed to terms on a two-year extension that will keep him in lime green until the end of 2025.
Guler's established himself as part of Canberra's middle rotation and has started a couple of games this year alongside Joe Tapine, the best prop in the world.
Tapine will return to the Raiders front row after missing last weekend due to the birth of his daughter Ilua.
Guler dropped out of the team last year, but fought his way back in to be part of the Green Machine's run to the finals.
The 25-year-old was off-contract at the end of this season, but a two-year extension would take him through to the end of his eighth season with the Raiders.
It's believed Young's management will come to Canberra next week when an extension could be agreed to for the gun second-rower.
Young's contracted until the end of 2024, but it's believed there's a three-year upgrade in the pipeline.
The 24-year-old's one of the best young edge forwards in the NRL and was part of Australia coach Mal Meninga's extended World Cup squad last year.
Meninga said at the time he was surprised Young hadn't been part of NSW's 2022 State of Origin campaign.
He's not only as hard as nails, but has the ability to score freakish tries at crucial times.
Horsburgh's also contracted until the end of 2024 - although he has a mutual option for the following year as well.
The Raiders were moving to lock him in long term off the back of his strong start to the season.
Horsburgh's been one of the Green Machine's best this season, having found a home as a ball-playing lock.
His form's come as he's finally managed to put a series of injuries behind him and he's been linked with an Origin debut for Queensland this year.
Horsburgh's manager Jeff Jurotte was set to meet with the Raiders towards the end of May - once he gets back from a trip.
They've already held preliminary talks to extend the Queenslander.
"We're in negotiations about upgrades," Jurotte said.
"Corey's really happy there and we'll probably get together sometime in the next four to six weeks."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
