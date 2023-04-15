The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders on the verge of re-signing young forwards Emre Guler and Hudson Young

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 15 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Emre Guler has agreed terms on a two-year extension. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders prop Emre Guler has agreed terms on a two-year extension. Picture by Keegan Carroll

They've agreed to terms with Emre Guler and the Canberra Raiders could also lock in Hudson Young as early as next week as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.