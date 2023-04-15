Injury might've cruelled Lachlan Mertz's time with the GWS Academy, but that's Queanbeyan's gain after the key forward's six-goal haul led them to an emphatic win.
The Tigers were too good for Tuggeranong Valley, flogging them by 110 points in their season opener at Queanbeyan on Saturday.
Tuggeranong were competitive in the first half, but fell away to eventually lose 22.14 (146) to 5.6 (36) to the reigning premiers.
Mertz was part of a dominant Queanbeyan forward line that included Andrew Swan (four goals), while Christian Palombi kicked three goals from the midfield.
Tigers playing coach Kade Klemke was happy with their second half, after they were rusty in the first half.
They didn't play any pre-season games this year, going straight into round one with a side that included six debutants.
"[Mertz] was fantastic today, I think he kicked six and he's only 19," Klemke said.
"He was training with the Giants Academy. He was injured last year - he missed a lot of the year with a hip - and then he played the last three games with us and missed out on the grand final.
"We always knew he's got the talent, but he's had a ripper pre-season.
"Unluckily he got cut from the Giants, which is to our benefit, but he was fantastic today.
"Centre-half forward, 195 [centimetres], quick and just taking marks all over the ground."
Tuggeranong coach Jim Rice was happy with his young side's first half, but said they fell away in the second.
They have a couple of experienced players in their late 20s, but a majority of the team were 18-24.
There were a few shining lights, including an Ethan Bates goal after he's struggled with knee injuries for the past three years.
"Our first half of the game was really competitive, but we just ran out of legs," Rice said.
"At the end of it we had a lot of guys cramping up, which was probably a good thing and a bad thing.
"The good thing is we know what we need to work on and the bad thing is we thought a lot of the guys were fit enough, but maybe need to do a bit more work.
"Both teams were cramping at the back end of the game too so it was a pretty hard and fast type of affair."
Queanbeyan Tigers 22.14 (146) bt Tuggeranong Valley 5.6 (36)
Ainslie Tricolours 14.14 (98) bt Eastlake Demons 6.6 (42)
Belconnen Magpies 21.18 (144) bt Gungahlin Jets 4.9 (33)
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
