Could getting the band back together be the spark that reignites the Canberra Raiders' left edge?
Nick Cotric's return from a hamstring injury sees him slot back onto the left wing - alongside his old playing partner Jarrod Croker.
The pair scored 52 tries between them in their first 52 games on the left edge together, since Cotric made his NRL debut in 2017.
Now they're back together to face St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Both Cotric and Croker scored in their first game together - round three against Wests Tigers in 2017 - and they went on to score 25 between them in 22 games for the season.
With Jack Wighton also returning from suspension, their reunion could be the spark to reignite the Green Machine's left edge.
The Raiders' attack has yet to fire in 2023 - only the winless Tigers have scored fewer points than them this campaign.
Their wins over Brisbane and Cronulla were the only times they've scored 20 points in a game this year.
Croker played his first NRL game since round nine last year in the win over the Broncos, as he edged closer to 300 for his career.
His return was a part of a much improved Raiders performance as their defence looked much more resilient than in recent weeks.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he was looking for the same thing from Croker as he was from every other player.
"I'm expecting every player to play their best game of football, and I expect it every week," he said.
"That's how you make top four. That's how you become a successful football team - by your individuals playing well every weekend. There's no excuses for any not to."
The Dragons come to Canberra not only under the pump after a slow start to the season, but to a place where they've always struggled.
They've won just four of their 14 visits to Canberra Stadium since their merger - and lost their last three there as well.
Their poor start has their coach Anthony Griffin under pressure already.
But Stuart was wary of any team with Ben Hunt at halfback.
"I don't take too much notice of that sort of noise," he said.
"They always give us a hard game of football. It'll be a physical game. It'll be another difficult game for us.
"That's why I stress on the fact we've got to be ready to do our job.
"I haven't looked at [our record against them] either. I just look at the game ahead, have a look at their team and see what they're doing.
"Ben Hunt is a very good football player that drives that team around the field and it'll be no different this week."
Stuart had sympathy for Griffin's plight, with speculation increasing about how long he'll remain at the helm of the Dragons.
"I've got sympathy for all coaches that go through a difficult period," he said.
"It's important to have good people around you. Coaches are in a very volatile position.
"I don't like seeing coaches go through this because unless you're a coach you don't understand the pressures and what goes with it, the stress.
"He's a big boy, he'll be handling it, but that's where it's really important to have stability at management level and good solid characters around you that you can rely on."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
