This is the "priceless" moment you might have missed.
Nic White - one of the best scrumhalves in world rugby - giving 25-year-old Fijian Peni Matawalu some hands-on coaching just moments after they finished going toe-to-toe.
Cameras caught the ACT Brumbies scrumhalf giving his Fijian Drua counterpart a few pointers following a 43-28 triumph at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
White is about to enter the first Wallabies camp since Eddie Jones returned to the helm of the national side, joining Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan as the only scrumhalves in the mix.
Matawalu is trying to force his way into the Fijian side ahead of this year's World Cup in France, where Fiji and Australia will be on a collision course ahead of their pool game in Saint-Etienne on September 18 (AEST).
The vision of White helping Matawalu caught the eye of Fijian international Nemani Nadolo, who returned to the NSW Waratahs this year.
"This is why I have so much respect for this man," Nadolo wrote on Twitter.
"Always taking time to help out the younger guys. I'm sure Peni will take it all in."
Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui joked "Peni is telling Nic 'mate if you do this...it will really help your game'" on Twitter, before commending White for the heartwarming moment.
"Nic is an absolute legend... for someone of his stature in the game to take the time and give feedback to one of our up and coming halfbacks, priceless," Raiwalui wrote.
"Game needs more of this, information is power... what you chose to do with it, is then up to you!"
The Brumbies' win over the Drua had momentarily lifted the Australian powerhouse to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings.
That all changed when the Chiefs rallied from 17-8 down at half-time to beat the Hurricanes 33-17 and return to the top of the ladder on Saturday afternoon.
The match brought together the teams that occupied the tournament's top two spots at the start of the eighth round. The Chiefs are now back at the top, where they have spent most of the season, with a 7-0 record.
They are level on championship points with the Brumbies, who boast a 7-1 record, but ahead on points differential, while the Hurricanes now sit four points back in third.
A see-sawing first half eventually tipped in the Hurricanes' favour but the Chiefs dominated after the break, holding the hosts scoreless while adding three tries despite finishing the game with 13 men.
The key? Learning "to trust what we came into the game with".
"Coming off (last weekend's) bye it felt a little bit slow out of the blocks," Chiefs captain Brad Weber said.
"But we just stuck with what has worked all season, told the boys to trust it and it would start coming and sure enough it did. The Hurricanes in that first 40, their attacking prowess was tough to stop and we're pretty happy with that second 40."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
