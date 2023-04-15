The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Barry Prismall | In search of our Aussie identity

By Barry Prismall
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost a third of Australians either don't believe in God or identify as atheists, but they will pay homage to a chocolate rabbit and a morbidly obese old Eskimo in a red jump suit. Picture Getty Images
Almost a third of Australians either don't believe in God or identify as atheists, but they will pay homage to a chocolate rabbit and a morbidly obese old Eskimo in a red jump suit. Picture Getty Images

I sometimes wonder if Australians have the courage to become a cosmopolitan nation and survive the identity crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.