A Tevita Aroha-Tuinauvai masterclass led Belconnen United to an opening round 34-16 win over the Gungahlin Bulls in the Canberra Raiders Cup on Saturday.
The Sharks centre had a hand in four tries, scoring two tries along with two try assists, in a man of the match effort at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval.
It was only 14-10 to the Sharks at the break, before they put on 20 points in the second half.
Sharks captain Matt Woolnough was glad Aroha-Tuinauvai was on his team after a very physical match in which several fights broke out.
"Big Panda [Aroha-Tuinauavai], he was amazing. He's so hard to tackle, honestly, I'm so glad he's on my team because I don't know how anyone else tackles him," Woolnough said.
"It was tense, it was a bit fiery in the middle ... they were really strong in the middle and they were aggressive, which I'm actually proud that we matched that.
"It was a good response from us. It got a bit fiery, but that's rugby league."
Sharks winger Manase Kaho scored an early contender for try of the year with an acrobatic dive to put down in the corner. He formed a good combination with Aroha-Tuinauavai, the pair combining for three of the eight tries scored by Belconnen.
The Queanbeyan Kangaroos also looked to make an impression on the competition beating the Goulburn City Bulldogs 36-20 after the addition of former Canberra Raider Iosia Soliola.
The Tuggeranong Bushrangers beat the Queanbeyan Blues 38-12 in Saturday's other match.
AT A GLANCE
Blumers Lawyers Canberra Raiders Cup First Grade: Belconnen United Sharks 34 def Gungahlin Bulls 16, Queanbeyan Kangaroos 36 def Goulburn City Bulldogs 20, Tuggeranong Bushrangers 38 def Queanbeyan Blues 12, Woden Valley Rams 38 def Yass Magpies 36.
