Canberra Raiders Cup: Belconnen United Sharks beat Gungahlin Bulls

By Brielle Sciacca
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:00pm
Belconnen's Manase Kaho dives over in the corner to score a try against Gungahlin. Picture by Keegan Carroll
A Tevita Aroha-Tuinauvai masterclass led Belconnen United to an opening round 34-16 win over the Gungahlin Bulls in the Canberra Raiders Cup on Saturday.

