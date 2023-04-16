Claims an Indigenous Voice to Parliament could influence the Reserve Bank or veto Anzac Day have "no substance", a former chief justice told a public hearing on the proposed constitutional amendment.
Legal witnesses and Indigenous leaders convened in Canberra on Friday for the first of five hearings to put forward their views on the proposed bill that is expected to trigger a referendum later this year.
As the parliamentary committee began to scrutinise the bill, legal experts were quick to reject the notion the Voice could have power over government or veto commemorative days and public holidays.
It follows comments from deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley, who told 3AW the Prime Minister couldn't "rule out that the Voice has a de facto veto role" on Anzac and Australia Day.
Former chief justice Robert French said he didn't know "what a de facto veto role is".
"I'm being polite about it," he said.
"I suppose the Voice might say ... we think you should rethink such and such a day. But again, that would be no more than advice."
Constitutional lawyer Anne Twomey told the inquiry political constraints will ensure the Voice focuses on matters within its expertise, arguing that doing otherwise would "dilute its influence".
The inquiry also scrutinised the wording around executive government in the proposed constitutional amendment.
Constitutional lawyer Greg Craven, who backs the Voice proposal, said he saw problems around the wording of certain issues, including the Voice making representations to executive government.
Professor Craven said this wasn't just about "preventing litigation, it's about inviting litigation".
But Mr French said he didn't think the risks of a "tsunami of litigation" and "unintended constitutional consequences" were substantial.
"I just don't think they're there and I think that's a reasonable consensus of a lot of constitutional scholars," he said.
Voice co-designer Marcia Langton and Uluru Statement from the Heart co-chair Pat Anderson were among a number of witnesses to emphasise the need for the Voice be able to advise executive government.
"They are the real decision-makers. They decide, the bureaucrats of the day, how things are going to work," Ms Anderson said.
"If we don't ... have that capacity to talk to them, well, there's not much left on the table really, to be honest, in terms of practical application ... to where the real needs are, because a lot of the money doesn't get to where the real needs are."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
