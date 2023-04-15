"As Vince McMahon (WWE promoter and executive chairman) has proven over time, wrestling is a widely undervalued entertainment product. In America, back 50 or 60 years, it's always been treated as low brow. As if it's only what people in trailer parks are into. But it's big, big business. You have mainstream crossover celebrities and MMA stars. Bad Bunny, who's one of the biggest pop stars in the world, does stuff with the WWE. The Paul brothers, who are obviously huge social media influencers as well as professional boxers, they do stuff with the WWE. So I think people are starting to understand that it's just another entertainment product and it's losing that low-brow [perception]."