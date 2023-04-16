ACT Policing have arrested a 28-year old Amaroo man in a large police operation in Jacka on his eighth disqualified driving charge since 2017.
Officers attached to Operation TORIC, which targets repeat car crime offenders, allege they saw the man driving a grey Subaru Impreza in Manuka at speed away from police at about 7.45pm.
Police say the car was observed running a red light at the Brisbane Avenue intersection with National Circuit.
ACT Policing reports officers later sighted the car at a Jacka residence about 8.30pm, with the driver inside the home.
Due to "several active alerts" about the premises, police established a cordon with members from Gungahlin patrol, Proactive Intervention and Diversion Team, and Specialist Response Group assisting Operation TORIC officers.
Two hours later, about 10.35pm, the 28-year-old man was arrested in a neighbouring backyard and taken into custody.
The unnamed man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to two outstanding warrants and traffic offences including disqualified driving.
This will be the man's eighth disqualified driving charge since 2017.
