The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Policing arrest Canberra man on eighth disqualified driving charge since 2017

Updated April 16 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing have arrested a 28-year old Amaroo man in a large police operation in Jacka on his eighth disqualified driving charge since 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.