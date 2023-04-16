Ask Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White what he is expecting from his first camp under Eddie Jones and he says "probably a bit of anxiety to be honest" - but you get the sense he is only half-joking.
A 33-man squad will assemble on the Gold Coast on Monday ahead of a three-day camp, marking Jones' first opportunity to mould a squad capable of winning back the Bledisloe Cup and World Cup.
Super Rugby carnage has opened the door for ACT Brumbies pair Rhys Van Nek and Rory Scott to join the national set-up for the first time following a spate of head knocks over the weekend.
Concussions will keep Len Ikitau, Blake Schoupp, Darcy Swain, Ned Hanigan and David Porecki out of camp. Pete Samu will stay home to nurse an ankle injury, while Langi Gleeson is managing a calf strain.
Joining Van Nek - who arrived in Canberra to join the Brumbies' elite development squad during pre-season - and Scott as the new faces in camp are Waratahs duo Lachlan Swinton and Izaia Perese, and Queensland trio Matt Faessler, Ryan Smith and Harry Wilson.
Few among even the most seasoned campaigners know quite what to expect under Jones - but many of the master coach's former pupils are tipping a cocktail of nerves, harsh truths and hard work to be on the menu.
"It's the first camp, so there are a lot of guys who probably, whilst stoked they're there, will be trying to find out what the expectations are with Eddie, what he wants and how we want to play the game," White said.
"It will be about getting clarity. We'll leave that camp with a good understanding of what we need to show to know we're in a good space come the Rugby Championship [beginning on July 8] to start putting together some performances. It'll be some hard training I think.
"As a player, that's all you want. You want to all get on the same page as soon as possible. It's exciting, first camp of the year hey."
Those forced out of the first Wallabies camp with Jones at the helm since 2005 are expected to take part in Zoom sessions slated to include overseas-based players and a group of injured players who were already ruled out of the reckoning.
Jones' return to the Wallabies has been the major storyline in Australian rugby this year following a national coaching upheaval in the middle of January that saw Dave Rennie ousted after holding a camp of his own a week prior.
The 63-year-old has already likened this week's camp to Formula One testing - Jones looks at it like a fresh start with new ideas, new cars, new drivers and new support staff.
"While we feel for the players who have been ruled out, it provides an opportunity for those who will now come into camp," Jones said.
"This camp will set the tone ahead of the Test season and we know we're going to need a fast start."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
