What ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White said to Fijian Drua counterpart Peni Matawalu

By Caden Helmers
Updated April 16 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:45pm
Nic White gave Peni Matawalu some key pointers following their clash on Friday night. Pictures by Keegan Carroll (main)/Stan (inset)
Imagine going from club rugby in Fiji to mixing it with some of the world's best in 12 months. Nic White knows it would be "a pretty steep learning curve".

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

