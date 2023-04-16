How do you sum up Brittany Palombi and that pinpoint left boot?
"She's got a tremendous left foot, and she's a really good leader of the group," Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic said.
"That's why she's club captain this year after losing Grace Gill. It was a pretty easy decision. Britt is just a great person, a great footballer, and great to have around the club.
"She's coming back after having six weeks off with her appendix operation so we haven't quite seen the Britt Palombi we know, but in a couple of weeks we will."
So it was fitting Palombi struck twice to lead Canberra Croatia to their first win of the Capital Football National Premier League season, a 3-0 victory over the Canberra United Academy at Hawker Oval on Sunday.
Picking the goal of the day is like asking a parent to pick their favourite child. New recruit Charli Mitchell fired home a long-range bomb, and Palombi's first penalty outside the box was crafted to perfection.
Ask Palombi about it and she just smiles and says "it wasn't too bad".
"I just saw the keeper still setting the wall up and [the referee] blew the whistle. I thought 'I can hit that because they're still getting set'. I had a crack and luckily it came off, because not much else did today," Palombi said.
"The group of girls we have now is really good. Everyone really gets along and everyone has fun together, so at the end of the game it was a bit light-hearted.
"Coming off two losses, it was definitely good to get the win. The mood in the change room was just like 'I'm glad that is over', because it was so scrappy. We just couldn't string two or three passes together [in the second half], so it was kind of like 'thank God that's over and we got the win'.
"You win some and you lose some, at least we still got three points in the end."
Gungahlin joined Canberra Croatia in registering their first win of the season, beating the West Canberra Wanderers 1-0 in howling winds at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval.
Belconnen United are the only unbeaten team left standing after they toppled Canberra Olympic 1-0 at Woden Park Enclosed.
ANU had opened the round with a 1-0 win over Tuggeranong United on Friday night, marking their first win of the season in a gripping encounter.
Meanwhile, a seven-goal blitz lifted the Cooma Tigers to the top of Capital Football's men's National Premier League ladder after they battered the West Canberra Wanderers 7-1 on Saturday.
Josh Gulevski found the back of the net four times as the Tigers sent a warning shot to the rest of the competition in the midst of a fast start to the premiership race.
The Tigers and Canberra Olympic are the only unbeaten teams left standing after the opening two rounds, after Olympic beat the O'Connor Knights 2-0 at O'Connor Enclosed Oval.
The seven-goal effort from the ladder leaders was so nearly matched by Canberra Croatia, who secured a 6-1 win over Tuggeranong United on the back of braces to Stephen Domenici and Jason Ugrinic.
Connor Mynott-Smith struck twice in the second half to help the Monaro Panthers overturn a deficit and walk away 3-2 victors over Gungahlin at Riverside Stadium to breathe life into their title defence.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
