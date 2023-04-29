Victory City is a delightful reprising of all that is good about Salman Rushdie's writing - exuberantly imagined, with a scholarly understory and a literary moral. His 15th novel, it was completed just before the calamitous attack on him at Chautauqua in 2022 and has now been released to the usual acclaim.
Rushdie is one of the most famous novelists writing today in English with a justified reputation for epic magical-historical parades. In the first flush of his career, novels like Midnight's Children and Shame had no equal. They were hilarious, fabulist, and highly original, although they were also recognisably a serious outgrowth from traditions of the English novel.
They were the meeting of two streams, of historical fiction and magical realism. Rushdie won the Booker Prize for Midnight's Children, which has twice since been voted the Best of the Bookers, and subsequent books have been shortlisted five times for this prize while Rushdie himself has been presented with many other prestigious literary honours and a knighthood.
However, he is as famous for the fatwa issued against him by the Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 following the publication of The Satanic Verses. This strike on secular modernity from an authoritarian theocracy was no less terrifying for its postmodern aspect: it condemned the book as blasphemous, showing that literary language has real-world effects.
Despite the length of time the fatwa has remained current, it only caught up with Rushdie in 2022, after he had written Victory City and when he was appearing in a relaxed context at the Chautauqua festival in New York state.
He survived the knife attack made on him while on stage, but has lost the sight of one eye and the use of one hand. Rushdie is nevertheless described in a recent piece in The New Yorker as "defiant".
In Victory City, the Rushdie literary formula is re-established but the passion has mellowed. It is a portrait of an empire very like the 14th century south Indian empire of Vijayanaga, told from the point of view of a humble scholar who is paraphrasing a fictional poet, a demi-goddess who lives for as many years as the empire lasted. Her name is Pampa Kampana, named for a major river on the banks of which begins the tale, as the nine-year-old Pampa watches her mother throw herself onto a widows' pyre.
The river and the mass suicide event have a place in actuality, while the magical emanation from it - Pampa Kampana becoming a mortal channel for the goddess - is a fictional elaboration.
Rushdie still writes beautifully, each phrase a model of elocution and extravagance, by turns declamatory and quotidian. History is still the provocation, and in many ways, the origin of his prose.
Still, we are brought to marvel at the ambiguity of history, particularly the further from it we get - Rushdie's ability to insinuate myth into the gaps in the record in a forgotten South Asian medieval empire is as easy as we remember from his earlier fiction.
While masquerading as a historian, the subject he studied at Cambridge, Rushdie is more ambivalent about fact, delighting in the apocryphal and the dubious as the starting point for narrative.
It might be thought the focus from the perspective of a woman protagonist marks a new element in his fictional world-building, but that is not quite realised. While Pampa Kampana manages to ban the traditional practice of bride-burning as well as bringing about advances in the position of women in the Victory City of the title, the story itself is not as sanguine.
This is not the feminist book some have detected - it is far too agnostic as to the demands of the woman who would be king at the centre of the story.
More often than not, her hopes for equality are dashed by familiar patriarchal forces re-asserting the male line of succession, the use of marriage and concubinage to secure alliance and kingly prestige, and the traditional sexism of the monarchy in history. The feminist angle is in fact cursory, and perhaps a mere concession to the times in which Rushdie writes.
Victory City is more about a scribe who becomes the story, and in this way is a kind of almost autobiographical endeavour, even down to the uncanny blinding of the principal character close to the end of the book. Opinion seems divided as to whether this detail was added in the wake of his ghastly attack.
Whatever: In finding at the end of the poet's manuscript that "words are the victors" there seems to be a special pleading here for the triumph of literature over history, and for the writer over the heavy hand of tradition.
The fact that Rushdie continues to endure in the wake of the fatwa, genuinely speaks volumes. Words have guaranteed his writing life would itself be an epic of survival.
