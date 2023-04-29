The Canberra Times
Review

Victory City by Salman Rushdie review - A delightful return to all that is good about Rushdie's writing

By Robyn Ferrell
April 29 2023 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the most famous authors writing in the English language today, Salman Rushdie. Picture Getty Images
One of the most famous authors writing in the English language today, Salman Rushdie. Picture Getty Images
  • Victory City, by Salman Rushdie. Jonathan Cape, $32.99

Victory City is a delightful reprising of all that is good about Salman Rushdie's writing - exuberantly imagined, with a scholarly understory and a literary moral. His 15th novel, it was completed just before the calamitous attack on him at Chautauqua in 2022 and has now been released to the usual acclaim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.