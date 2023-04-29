In Victory City, the Rushdie literary formula is re-established but the passion has mellowed. It is a portrait of an empire very like the 14th century south Indian empire of Vijayanaga, told from the point of view of a humble scholar who is paraphrasing a fictional poet, a demi-goddess who lives for as many years as the empire lasted. Her name is Pampa Kampana, named for a major river on the banks of which begins the tale, as the nine-year-old Pampa watches her mother throw herself onto a widows' pyre.

