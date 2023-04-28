Seen from your backyard, the stars seem arranged on the same plane, on the surface of the sky. But to actually get from one star to another you must traverse not only the distance across the sky, but also the depth, travelling farther or nearer. Similarly, Jack, Mari, and Elisabeth might think they are coming together, moving apart, on the same flat page. Instead, more often than not, there are still several dimensions separating them. "You've always been a bit of a mystery to me," says one character to another. "Even when we were together, I usually had no idea what you were thinking." The listener is surprised. The reader, too, but it resonates with the feeling of reading this spare, evocative novel.