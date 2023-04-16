In the fight for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament, it will sometimes be a matter of putting "one foot in front of the other" according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese is set to acknowledge the tough road ahead for the Voice as he launches former federal Liberal MP Pat Farmer's 14,400 kilometre, six month run in support of the Indigenous body.
The cross-party support from the Prime Minister at the launch site in Hobart on Monday comes as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is set to reveal his new frontbench line-up, necessitated by last week's resignation of Julian Leeser over the Liberal decision to formally campaign against the Voice proposal.
The reshuffle will settle the positions of shadow attorney-general and spokesperson for Indigenous Australians, who will be charged with arguing the Coalition's Voice opposition. It is something Mr Leeser could not do as a firm and long-time supporter of a constitutionally enshrined Voice.
After spending the past few weeks pointing to Mr Farmer's Liberal credentials and support for the Voice, Mr Albanese will on Monday send the professional ultra-marathon runner on his way.
"Pat, you have a long journey ahead of you. And friends, we are all on a great journey together," he is expected to say.
"For all of us, there will be days when the ground is rocky and the going is tough. Here will be days when it's all we can do, to put one foot in front of the other. But when we cross the finish line, the destination will be worth it.
"An Australia that recognises the unique privilege we have to share this ancient continent with the world's oldest living culture, in our nation's birth certificate. An Australia more united, more reconciled and with greater fairness and opportunity for all."
Mr Farmer, the former federal Liberal member for Macarthur, plans to run 80 kilometres a day, every day for six months for his Run for the Voice. The run is expected to end at Uluru close to the as yet undated referendum.
There are plans to launch a "Liberals for Yes" campaign, despite Mr Dutton's now entrenched Voice opposition.
Nine newspapers reported on Sunday of the existence of a Liberal, without Liberal MPs, WhatsApp group called the WW11-inspired "Operation Valkyrie" to canvass "yes" support in the party. Valkyrie was the failed attempt by German leaders in 1944 to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
"Australians everywhere are responding to the gracious, generous, patient invitation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart with their own instinctive fairness and decency," Mr Albanese is expected to say.
"It's why I have always been optimistic about this referendum - because I've always been optimistic about the generosity of the Australian people."
Mr Leeser's former roles are expected to be split by Mr Dutton, but a mini-Coalition reshuffle is expected rather than huge changes. Names circulating to add shadow attorney-general to their existing portfolios include lawyers Michaelia Cash, Paul Fletcher and Michael Sukkar.
READ MORE:
The key role of Indigenous Affairs in the lead up to this year's referendum is likely to go to an existing frontbencher, but outspoken first-term Country LNP senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price - who sits in the Nationals party room - is firming as getting some sort of promotion, perhaps as a special envoy.
Senator Price told the ABC on Sunday the Indigenous portfolio role is supposed to be the voice that represents Indigenous Australians and confirmed she is in the mix.
"Well, that's a decision for Mr Dutton and for the leadership," she said. "No matter where I'm at in Parliament, I'll be doing what I can to advocate for the vulnerable, as I have done. And working hard is all I'm interested in doing, no matter what role that might entail."
The firm "no" proponent, along with the Opposition Leader, has been accused of playing political football over unverified claims of rampant sexual abuse of Indigenous children in Alice Springs.
She wants the child protection system changed to remove the kinship aspect for Indigenous children when a decision is made, or not, to remove a child from their family.
But the peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, SNAICC, has rejected claims of "rampant" abuse, citing data from Territory Families showing there has been no escalation in investigations of sexual abuse or exploitation.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
