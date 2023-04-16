The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Press Club: Penny Wong to declare Australia needs to harness 'all elements of our national power'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 16 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is to declare the way our region and our world works is at "grave" risk and will argue Australia must harness "all elements of our national power" to diplomatically step-up and advance its interests and shape the Indo-Pacific region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.