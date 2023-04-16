The Canberra Times
The Voice to Parliament referendum: what it is, how it will be conducted and what it means

By Michelle Slater
April 16 2023 - 9:00pm
Members of the referendum working group stand with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to unveil the draft wording of the question and Voice to Parliament draft constitutional alterations. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
At the referendum, the first since 1999, voters will be asked to vote on the following proposition:

