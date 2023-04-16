A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek, about 10 kilometres north-east of Goulburn, about 6.45am after a northbound utility and a hatchback, travelling in the same direction, collided.
A woman driving the hatchback suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A man driving the utility was not injured and has been taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
A contraflow will be put in place between Murrays Flat Road to Boxers Creek Road, while the scene is cleared. One northbound lane has opened.
The Traffic Management Centre advises that traffic remains heavy in the area. Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
Meanwhile, emergency services have responded to another crash north of Goulburn.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a truck and a car had collided on the Hume Highway at 11.40am at Carrick, some 15 kilometres north of Goulburn. It is in the northbound lane outside the entry to the Divall's quarry.
A woman, aged between 70 and 80, who was driving the car, was conscious and breathing and was out of the vehicle. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said she was uninjured.
No details are available at this stage on the truck driver.
More to come.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
