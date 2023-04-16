The Canberra Times
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway, Goulburn

By Louise Thrower
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 8:31am
A woman has died after a two-car crash near Goulburn on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn on Monday morning.

