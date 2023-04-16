Parliament House staff have been let back in following an evacuation due to smoke in the building.
It has been revealed by the Department of Parliamentary Services the cause of the smoke was a faulty drive belt within an air handling unit.
There was no fire in the building, only smoke triggered by the mechanical failure.
Staff within Parliament House have been told ACT Fire and Rescue services will test air quality in parts of the Senate wing, including areas of the press gallery, following the smoke exposure.
The Canberra Times understands some of the press gallery offices had smoke detected within them, and the Senate side of the building was evacuated as a result.
