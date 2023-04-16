Macbeth. By William Shakespeare. Directed by Peter Evans. Bell Shakespeare. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Until April 22, 2023. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Peter Evans's Macbeth for Bell Shakespeare is a compact and sinister one. In a space confined by towering green drapes, a cast of 10 change character, change costume and drop to the floor when done, only to rise again as someone else.
Excellent set and costume design by Anna Tregloan place the action in a nervy post-World War I setting of few illusions, augmented by Damien Cooper's beautifully moody lighting and atmospheric sound from Max Lyandvert.
The actors glide in and out of the characters in this dark world. The witches ( Rebecca Attanasio, Isabel Burton and Eleni Cassimatis) are powerfully matter of fact and all the more chilling for that. King Duncan (James Lugton) has an honesty that makes his murder seem pointless. As, too, is what happens to Julia Billington's cheerful Banquo. And the family of the straightforward Macduff (Jacob Warner).
There is a touching stress on the families destroyed by a man who has no true sense of family. Glimpses of Banquo's son Fleance (Jeremi Campese) and Duncan's sons Malcolm (Campese) and Donalbain (Cassimatis) emphasise the human need for relationships. Burton as a brisk Lady Macduff makes something very moving of the brief scene that shows what will drive Macduff to his final battle with his family's killer.
At the centre of the play's evils are Hazem Shammas's intensely pragmatic Macbeth and Jessica Tovey's brittle and equally pragmatic Lady Macbeth. The murder of King Duncan brings with it consequences that neither really anticipate. Their moral blindness is constantly striking.
This production coolly observes their downfall. There is a sense that Shammas's Macbeth can pose and strut all he likes and with all the performance style at his command but that he is a hollow human. And just as hollow is Tovey's Lady, lit in the sleepwalking scene by the unnatural upward lighting from a couple of footlights, kneeling, ridden by guilt.
Birnam Wood on the move is one of the witches' signs that Macbeth is doomed. Some productions go for a literal presentation of Malcolm's order that the soldiers should cut branches and carry them to disguise their numbers. Evans' production soaks the stage in green from the start, in the curtains, in the furnishings, on the seats of carved wooden chairs, in the lighting and we never see a branch.
It's confident imagery and it works.
The play is done by an ensemble of actors who immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a piece that can be scuppered by a more literal approach. They slide in and out of character; Billington contrasts Banquo with an earnest Doctor in the sleepwalking scene, Lugton goes from Duncan to a bowler-hatted Porter more dapper than usual (but just as vulgar). Such casting is pretty common in Shakespeare but it's a delight to see it done with care and clarity.
This Macbeth is a powerfully contemplative group piece that meditates thoughtfully on this difficult play.
