For the first time in a decade, Harry Connick jnr is touring his smooth sound around Australia - and he's stopping in Canberra along the way.
It was announced on Monday that the It Had To Be You singer would celebrate his career in music with a six-city national tour. He heads to Canberra's Royal Theatre on December 15.
"This is an exciting time for me for many reasons," Harry Connick jnr said
"It's no secret that I absolutely love your country - I've been touring Australia since the '90s, after all - so how has it been more than 10 years since I last performed?
"I'm lucky to be able to do lots of things in my career, but for me, home base is music. All I want to do is uplift audiences and I still get a kick out of performing the songs, that move me to this day, so hopefully people can feel that.
"If folks leave feeling better than when they came in, then it's been a great night. I want to give people the best show they have ever seen."
The foundation of Connick jnr's career is music of his native New Orleans, where his parents opened a record store. Since he could reach the keys (aged about three years old), Connick jnr has played piano, and family would regularly head into the French Quarter to listen to music. It was there that Connick jnr began sitting in with jazz bands from about the age of nine.
He went on to study music at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and the Manhattan School of Music before releasing his self-titled major label debut for Columbia Records when he was just 19. Then, two years later, Connick jnr's Grammy-winning soundtrack for 1989's blockbuster rom-com When Harry Met Sally... went multi-platinum and marked the first time he'd performed with a big band.
"There's only one Harry, he oozes easy-going charm and approachability, and if you've experienced him live with a full band before, you already know we're in for a treat," TEG Dainty president and chief executive Paul Dainty said.
"Harry's rich, mellow vocals, magnificent piano playing and orchestrations, magnetic stage presence and boundless talent make his live shows unmissable. This is one for the whole family. Prepare to be wowed."
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 24. For more information go to tegdainty.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
