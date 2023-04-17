Canberra's building quality has been called into question once again and residents have been left wondering, where is the ACT government?
Owners and residents of the Belle Apartments in Bruce are still living with structural defects throughout the 120-unit complex, four years after the ACT government issued the builder a rectification order.
Among the defects identified were cracks to the building facade, water entering the building, corrosion to balcony beams and cracked planter boxes.
Residents have been exposed to significant mould and at least one unit has been rendered uninhabitable. Unsurprisingly, owners say their properties have devalued as a result of the defects.
A series of reports into the defects at Belle Apartments, which prompted the 2019 rectification order, date back to 2015.
Residents have been living with these issues for nearly a decade and its likely to be another six months before any substantial work is completed.
The government intervention came as a relief at the time, but now the December 2022 deadline has passed and little has changed.
Residents have now turned their questions to the ACT government.
Where are the officials to enforce the order they issued four years ago or to hold the builder to its deadline to fix the issues?
Who is overseeing the work that is underway to ensure it is of a high-quality standard?
A spokesperson for the ACT government said regulatory actions were underway in relation to Belle Apartments, but specific questions on what steps had been taken to enforce and oversee the rectification order since 2019 went unanswered.
Some of the residents at Belle Apartments speak no English or English as a second language. There are others living with disabilities and there are many young families who call the complex home. One apartment owner said residents feel as though they have been "ghosted" by the government.
Where is the government's urgency to rectify the defects - which are estimated to cost $5 million to fix - so everyday Canberrans can live in homes of an acceptable standard?
Late last year, Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne made a statement of expectations for the construction occupations registrar in the Legislative Assembly.
She declared the independent registrar must work to protect ACT homeowners from the harm of poor building quality and improve community confidence in the way the construction industry is regulated.
Ms Cheyne outlined a series of key priority areas of focus for the registrar.
Among them was responding to building quality complaints promptly and enforcing the rectification of construction defects by the responsible licensee.
Protecting vulnerable members of the community from poor building quality outcomes, was another.
"It's important that the ACT community feels that they can trust the work of developers and builders," Ms Cheyne said at the time.
"Canberrans expect their government to take the necessary action to keep them safe."
From the Bruce residents' point of view, the government does not seem to be taking the "necessary action" to improve building quality or to hold the industry to account.
Or if it is, there is a lack of transparency and communication about what it is doing to protect members of the community.
The declaration made by the minister last year was an important step in improving Canberra's building quality.
But until the government takes firm action against those responsible, it offers little comfort to the Canberrans living in substandard conditions every day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.