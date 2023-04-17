The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

A two-tier society has been created in Australia

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
April 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some say the claims of growing inequality are exaggerated. But, in fact, they are understated. Picture Shutterstock
Some say the claims of growing inequality are exaggerated. But, in fact, they are understated. Picture Shutterstock

There has been a fair bit of commentary in the past fortnight or so about inequality in Australia with good research by the Australia Institute, the Grattan Institute, Anglicare, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and the Australian Tax Office itself among others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.