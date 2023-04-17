NSW's loss will be the Canberra Raiders' gain, with Jack Wighton telling Blues coach Brad Fittler he's "finished with rep footy".
Wighton wants to focus on family and his NRL club, having spoken to Fittler over the weekend.
NSW advisor Greg Alexander said Wighton was built for State of Origin and would be a big loss for this year's series, which will kick off in Adelaide on May 31.
Wighton has played 10 Origins for NSW and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team last year.
It will mean he's available for Raiders selection during the Origin period - an obvious boost for Stuart's side.
"Freddy spoke to him yesterday or the day before when he heard the news ... and Jack said he's finished with rep footy," Alexander said.
"He said club and family would have his focus this year.
"Totally respect that, disappointing for us - Jack's been a great player for NSW, Australia, [NSW] Country, Indigenous All Stars.
"He's had a great rep footy career, but it's disappointing for NSW that we won't have his services this year."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
