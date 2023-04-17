Ryan Lonergan might have the inside rail in the race to the World Cup and he has vowed to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of a Wallabies cap - because "if you don't, you won't be here next time".
A three-day stay at the ritzy Sanctuary Cove for most would be spent overlooking shimmering marinas on a slice of heaven opened by Frank Sinatra 35 years ago.
That is, if you're not in Wallabies camp trying to impress Eddie Jones.
ACT Brumbies duo Lonergan and Nic White are the only scrumhalves in Jones' 33-man group on the Gold Coast this week as the new Wallabies mentor finds ways to take Australia back to the top of world rugby's food chain.
But they would rest easy at their peril, with a pair of interstate rivals among the high-profile omissions from the squad. NSW Waratah Jake Gordon responded with a man of the match performance in Super Rugby over the weekend, while Queensland's Tate McDermott has signed a new deal with Australian rugby until the end of 2027.
"We've done well to get here, but you've got to understand you can't just be happy making it, especially at the first camp," Lonergan said as players arrived in camp on Monday morning.
"There's a whole lot of work to be done. We've got to come together as a group and you've got to put your all into that.
"I'd say there's a different feeling. There's probably a bit of angst getting around, we don't really know what to expect yet. I haven't actually seen [Jones in camp] yet.
"He does [have an aura]. I don't really know what to make of it to be honest. I met him at a trial game in Wagga, I think it was, and we just had a quick chat.
"It is quite nerve-wracking. You've got to try to get the right first impression there, but at the end of the day you've got to train well and play well.
"We've all proven ourselves up to this point, but it's just starting. It's just [a matter of] trying to impress over the three days and then continue to impress throughout Super Rugby."
Lonergan has done just that so far this season, splitting the duties with 59-Test scrumhalf White to steer the Brumbies to second on the competition table.
Points differential is all that separates the Brumbies and the Chiefs after eight rounds, with the ACT closing in on a golden chance to put more space between themselves and the third-placed Hurricanes when the two sides meet in Wellington on April 28.
That Lonergan, who captained Australia A last year, is now closing in on a Test debut is hardly a surprise given he has served apprenticeships under internationally-capped trio White, Joe Powell and Tomas Cubelli.
But his brother Lachie Lonergan still has the edge. The Brumbies hooker has made eight Test appearances and is also in camp on the Gold Coast, where there is a degree of competition between the brothers and best mates realising a childhood dream.
"It's awesome. I think I play in more teams with him than without him to be honest, so it's probably more the other way around. It's different when I'm playing in a team and he's not there. I've got used to him being around," Lonergan said.
"We've always got along really well. People thought that was weird when we were really young, because a lot of brothers don't really get along. We've kind of just been best mates our whole life.
"I'm more just happy for him. There's a little bit of competitiveness there, but I'm going to have to move on from that."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
