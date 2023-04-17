The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Lonergan 'can't just be happy making it' in Eddie Jones' Wallabies squad

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan is one of two No. 9s in Eddie Jones' first Wallabies squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan is one of two No. 9s in Eddie Jones' first Wallabies squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ryan Lonergan might have the inside rail in the race to the World Cup and he has vowed to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of a Wallabies cap - because "if you don't, you won't be here next time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.